Heartbroken Wicklow family describe Lauren (2) as ‘the little girl who danced her way through life’

The heartbroken parents of Lauren Boland, who died suddenly last week, have described their two-year-old daughter as the “little girl who danced her way through life”. Lauren, from Delgany, Co Wicklow, passed away in her parents Matt and Lisa’s arms on Thursday, January 19 at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and was remembered at an emotional funeral mass in The Church of the Assumption, Dalkey on Tuesday, January 24.

Reading a eulogy prepared by Lisa and Matt, godfather Sonny spoke of how Lauren lit up the world during her short time with her family.

“When we fell pregnant with Lauren we called her own tiny dancer because she was constantly moving, and she would keep on moving throughout her life,” read Sonny on Lisa and Matt’s behalf. “She was the light of our lives, she lit up every room she entered and was our special angel.

“She didn’t make a sound for the first ten months of her life but then, realising she had an older brother and that she had to be heard, she began to rule our house and was most certainly the boss. You could never be annoyed with her, even when she updated our kitchen with green marker all was forgiven with one of her smiles.”

That smile, that ability to charm all she met, was something that Matt and Lisa said they will never forget, something they will remember every day for the rest of their lives.

“Every morning she would wake up with a huge smile and be ready for kisses and cuddles,” read Sonny. “Her brother Jack was her best friend but she was lucky that she had grandparents who were two-year-olds as well, as soon as they arrived they would be given a doll and instructed to join the game. During her final weekend we all sat and watched her favourite film, The Greatest Showman, while she made drinks with the tea-set she got from Santa.

“We will always remember our beautiful ray of sunshine, with her infectious smile and hearty laugh, she was the little girl who danced her way through life. You made us the happiest parents alive and we are so grateful for the time we had with you. We will think of you every day, and will speak to you every day until we meet again.”

Offering the service, Fr Liam Lacey described Lauren as “a beautiful ray of sunshine” who “filled the lives of everyone with great joy, her laughter and joy marked her as a gorgeous child full of sunshine and love”.

Trying to make sense of the family’s loss, Fr Lacey said it was hard for anyone to grasp such a sudden passing; “she was too young to pass, had already shared so much and so much more was anticipated. Children have such great capacity for life, are full of joy and mischief, wonder and excitement, they capture our hearts with their eyes, their smile, their impishness.

“For those who have come today we want to wrap our arms around the family. Each moment of Lauren’s short life will be forever recalled, those memories treasured. We pray her light will not be lost even as we mourn her unexpected death.”

Further condolences for Lauren came from friends, neighbours and members of the local community online. Although she had never had the “pleasure or joy of meeting Lauren”, Paula Duthie said she had “always heard wonderful joyous stories of her, and her bond with Jack. I met your Mam, Lisa, twice last year, and each time she regaled me with how wonderful she was, showed me photos and videos, so beautiful and you could totally see a cheeky character in her face.

“My heart nor mind can even begin to comprehend what you are going through just now, but know that there are many people wishing you love and comfort just now. Heaven and the stars and are brighter place for her being there now. Much love to you all.”

Another tribute, from Ava, read: “I am so sorry to hear of your heart-breaking loss. Lauren was a beautiful bundle of warmth and smiles. We’ll always remember her loving hugs and dancing feet. Praying for mum, dad, Jack and family at this time. I’ll always remember you.”

Isobel Curtin offered “sincere condolences to you all on the loss of your beautiful little girl Lauren. Words fail at a time like this. Find comfort in the memories of your gorgeous little girl who will live in your hearts forever. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May Lauren rest in peace.”

Among hundreds of tributes to both the family and Lauren, the words of Marian and Euan Ferries stood out. “We know that little Lauren brought so much joy into all your lives and to all who saw her wicked sense of humour. She certainly made an impact in her short little life and it’s beyond cruel that she has been taken so soon. May she rest in peace with grandad John and give you all the strength to get through together. So much love to you all.”

Lauren’s family has set up a GoFundMe in appreciation of the work done by the First Responders and the PICU team at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, during their time of need. To donate in Lauren’s name, visit www.gofundme.com/f/lauren-bolands-donation-page-for-picu-crumlin

