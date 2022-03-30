Health Minister visits St Joseph’s dementia care centre in Shankill

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly recently visited St Joseph’s in Shankill to meet with staff and residents.

The Wicklow TD met the team at the centre, which provides specialised care for people living with dementia and their families.

Minister Donnelly thanked the Saint Joseph’s care team for continuing to operate the service in the face of financial difficulties and paid tribute to the frontline workers for their dedication and hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister also reiterated his long held view that the social, person centred model of care for dementia which is in place at Saint Joseph’s should be replicated throughout the country.

A deal was agreed between the board of St Joseph’s and the HSE in December 2021 to secure the future of the facility, which supports people living with dementia and their families.

The centre had been struggling to stay open for several years as it sustained heavy losses trying to meet operating costs. The service provides 60 beds and 120 day care places. The award-winning work of St Joseph’s is supported by a team of over 100 staff and 200 volunteers.

Family member Roy Brown met Minister Donnelly on his arrival at St Joseph’s on Friday, March 11.

Mr Brown thanked the Health Minister for his support of St Joseph’s.

He said “it was the best Christmas present I could have wished for that an agreement had been made with the HSE and what I call ‘Ireland’s Greatest Nursing Home’”.

Separately, a delegation from Saint Joseph’s were recently invited to the Seanad Éireann debate about brain health and dementia. They were lucky to enjoy a short tour of Leinster House, which was provided by Deputy Cormac Devlin.

The Seanad debate was chaired by Senator Fiona O’Loughlin with Minister of State for Older Persons and Mental Health Mary Butler in attendance.

Minister Butler had worked with Health Minister Donnelly and the HSE to ensure an agreement was reached to secure the future for Saint Joseph’s and its crucial supports for the people in its care.

Saint John of God Hospital and Saint Joseph’s Chief Executive Emma Balmaine said, “We have come through difficult times financially and throughout this pandemic but we were and always will be committed to meeting the needs of those we care for in the best way possible.

“We can now look to the future together with optimism and a sense of renewal and create new opportunities to reach out and support more people living with dementia in our community and throughout the island of Ireland in the manner of our founder Saint John of God.”

“We are very grateful to all the politicians past and present who engaged with us and brought our case to national attention, and especially to Minister Donnelly who brought our case to the gates of Leinster House in 2019 and fulfilled his election promise to keep Saint Joseph’s open,” she added.

The award-winning specialist dementia care facility celebrated 60 years of service to the community during 2021.