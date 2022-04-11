Health Minister visits Arklow as next preparations begin for next phase of wastewater treatment plant project

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - To minimise the impact on the local community, the majority of work will be carried out using modern trenchless technology, meaning a lot of the construction will take place almost entirely underground without large open excavations.

A new phase of works on the new €139million Arklow wastewater treatment plant is due to begin within weeks, Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Health, and local TD for Wicklow, was told when he visited the site of the new plant with Irish Water recently.

Irish Water explained that the next phase involves installation of new interceptor sewer pipelines along the North and South quays, which will bring untreated wastewater to the new plant. To minimise the impact on the local community, the majority of this work will be carried out using modern trenchless technology (Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) pictured), meaning much of the construction will take place underground without large open excavations.

Joined by local councillors Pat Fitzgerald and Tommy Annesley, Minister Donnelly was also told works already underway on the North and South Quays are progressing well and on schedule.

Speaking from the site, he said: “The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant Project demonstrates how Irish Water is delivering infrastructure that is critical for our health, our communities and our economy. The provision of adequate wastewater treatment, in a manner that protects the natural environment and subsequently our health, is essential to the growth and development of this beautiful town.

“I would like to commend Irish Water for progressing this vital project as part of its commitment to the people of Arklow and wish the project team well as they continue their important work on this much needed wastewater treatment plant.”

Irish Water’s Michael Tinsley added: “The size and scale of the task to deliver efficient wastewater services for a modern, growing economy while safeguarding the environment shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Arklow was one of 13 locations nationwide where Irish Water awarded contracts in 2021 to end the discharge of raw sewage. So far in 2022 we have awarded contracts for two additional locations with more to follow. 60 per cent of the raw sewage entering waterways in Ireland has now been eliminated and we are on track to fully removing the majority of raw sewage discharges by 2025.

“Finally, I would like to thank the people of Arklow for their continued cooperation and support as we continue to work together to deliver this vital project.”

The €139 million project includes the development of a new wastewater treatment plant that has been designed to provide an ultimate treatment capacity for a population equivalent of up to 36,000, two interceptor sewer pipelines along the North and South Quays and a marine sea outfall pipe to safely discharge the treated wastewater effluent to the Irish Sea. The project is being delivered on behalf of Irish Water by engineering contractors Ward & Burke Water Ltd.

When completed, the new state-of-the-art plant will provide environmental protection and improved water quality in the River Avoca for angling, water sports and marine life.