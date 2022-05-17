Health Minister meets Ukrainian refugees in Greystones

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly during his visit to the Coolagreina Centre in Greystones.

Health Minister and Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly has praised the work being done at the Coolnagreina Centre in Greystones to help Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland.

The Health Minister recently visited the Tiglin-run centre where he met with some of the families who are living there. Some of the families had only arrived in recent days.

Minister Donnelly also spoke with Tiglin Chairperson Aubrey McCarthy during his visit.

Minister Donnelly said he was left deeply moved by the deeply disturbing stories some of the women had to tell.

He said: "It was incredibly powerful to hear about the horrific ordeal these innocent families have been through.

"The simple message I gave to them was that they were safe now and the Irish Government would do everything within our power to help them.

"But it has to be said the response from the management at the centre has been immense as they have moved heaven and earth to create a safe and welcoming environment for these women and children.

"I would also like to commend the community as they have really stepped up to the plate to make these families welcome.

"I know many of the local sports clubs, scouts and local GPs have all gone out of their way to offer them their help.

"What is happening in the Ukraine is deeply immoral and wrong but the people of Wicklow can be proud of the response to help the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour".

Cllr Gerry Walsh and Cllr Tom Fortune were among those present at the centre during Minister Donnelly’s visit.