Headshave to take place in Greystones for Dublin woman seeking potentially life-saving cancer treatment trial

Bernadette D’Arcy is set to shave her long locks for a very worthwhile cause.

Bernie is planning to shave her head on Thursday. May 12 to support a fundraising campaign for Dublin nurse Ciara Barry.

Ms Barry has had three separate battles with cancer as a teenager and then again in her twenties. Unfortunately, she has developed a very aggressive blood cancer called treatment-related High Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) at the age of 36.

Ms Barry’s family are fundraising to cover the costs of travel to Florida, where she will take part in a clinical trial for Car T- Cell Therapy. Over €260,000 has been raised so far towards the fundraising target of €500,000.

Ms D’Arcy said she read about the fundraising campaign and decided she wanted to do something to help.

She has never met Ms Barry, but Bernadette said she spoke with a friend, who has a family connection to the Barry family about her plan, and they were grateful for the support.

“I felt she really deserved a fighting chance for treatment. I’d love to do something so I thought ‘ok, what can I do?’”.

Ms D’Arcy has arranged for Greystones hairdresser Debbie Neiland to cut her hair and shave her head on Thursday, May 12.

Ms D'Arcy is from Dublin and has been living in Wicklow town.

Ms D’Arcy’s long hair will also be donated to make wigs following the head shave.

When asked why she decided to shave her head for this cause, Ms D’Arcy said “it’s my contribution, my donation to help get Ciara to America for treatment.”

Ms D’Arcy said she was “blown away” after hearing about Ciara’s battle against cancer and that she had also been caring for others as a nurse.

“Cancer has also touched my family. Ciara’s so young and she deserves a fighting chance.

“I believe in helping others. The world can be a better place if we all help each other.

“Some people’s attitude is to let someone else do it. I think I’m someone else so I’ll do it,” Ms D’Arcy added.

To support the GoFundMe for Ciara Barry, search ‘Ciara Barry: Car T- Cell Therapy In U.S’ on GoFundMe.