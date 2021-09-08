Hardy Har comedy club back upstairs in the Harbour Bar in Bray

Hardy Har comedy club returns to its indoor home at the Harbour Bar this evening, Wednesday, September 8.

The club had a ticketed outdoor gig late last month, and can now return to the pub’s upstairs room.

The lineup of top Irish comics includes Emman Idama, Pauline Shanahan, Danny Dowling, Amy Walsh, Joe Dowlin and resident host Adam Burke.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with doors at 7.30 p.m.

There is no pre booking on this event and spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

There will be just 40 seats for the show. “We are delighted to see live comedy finally returning to our stage here in Bray and would like to thank The Harbour Bar and all of our customers for their continued support,” said a spokesman.