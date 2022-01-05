Happy Pear team wins RTE fitness challenge

David Flynn and Steve Flynn of the Happy Pear with Andrea Moloney and Darragh Flynn and coach Donncha O'Callaghan.

THE Happy Pear’s Flynn twins and family scooped the top prize in a celebrity special of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’.

David and Steve Flynn were joined by their brother Darragh and cousin Andrea Moloney to take on the challenge.

They were guided through the fitness challenges by celebrity coach and former Irish rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan.

The Flynn family competed against model Grainne Gallanagh and family, comedian and TV presenter Sinead Quinlan and family and comedian Neil Delemere and family. The celebrity coaches included Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald and Derval O’ Rourke.

Each celebrity family taking part in the TV special received €1,000 for their chosen charities.

‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ is filmed in the grounds of Killruddery estate in Bray.

After facing four gruelling challenges, the Flynn family were named the winners.

The Flynns walked away with €10,000 for their chosen charity, Hometree, which is involved in tree planting and encouraging more biodiversity.