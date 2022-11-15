Happy Pear closes its Shoreline cafe

The Happy Pear cafe in Shoreline Leisure Centre, Mill road, Greystones has closed down.

The Happy Pear twins Dave and Steve Flynn say they have taken the decision with a heavy heart. The business closed for good on Sunday November 13.

In a statement he twins said: “We have had a wonderful 10 year journey in Shoreline and we are super grateful to all our customers over the years and in the good times we have shared there as a team and with them."

The duo are full of praise for Shoreline saying it is a brilliant facility and that they feel honoured to have been there and played a part in it.

The Happy Pear opened their first shop in Greystones on Church Road in 2004 selling fruit and vegetables. That location remains their anchor outlet. In recent years Happy Pear outlets in Dublin Airport and Clondalkin have closed. The Happy Pear has an own brand food range and recently launched a wellness App. The Happy Pear also produce their own well regarded cookbooks.