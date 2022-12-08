Hannah wins Rotary Club of Wicklow Youth Leadership prize

Martina Fox, Wicklow Rotary President, with Hannah O’Callaghan of Wicklow Educate Together School, winner of the Rotary Youth Leadership Competition and Michael Connolly, Assistant Governor, Rotary Ireland.

Hannah O’Callaghan from from Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School has been selected as the Wicklow winner of the Rotary Ireland’s Youth Leadership Development Competition.

Rotary Ireland’s competition was revived this year after a Covid hiatus and will see 24 students from all over the island of Ireland spend six days in a political awareness programme, which includes visits to Stormont, the Dail, and the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

They will also take part in a debate with 500 other European students at the Euroscola Parliament session.

A panel of judges from the Rotary Club of Wicklow interviewed applicants from five local schools to select a candidate to represent Wicklow at the regional finals and Hannah was the lucky pupil chosen.

The Youth Leadership project is sponsored by the European Parliament office and administered by Rotary Ireland. The competition seeks to define young people with leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities, community, and school projects.