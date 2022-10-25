Halloween foragers reminded not to pick mushrooms in Wicklow mountains

WHILE autumn is a wonderful time of year for fungi, visitors to Wicklow Mountains National Park are advised that mushroom foraging this Halloween is not permitted for conservation reasons.

Fungi play a very important role in our ecosystems. As decomposers, they help to break down dead plants and animals, therefore transforming this organic matter into forms that can be utilised by other decomposers and turned into food for plants.

Many animals rely on fungi as a food source and many plants form associations with fungi called mycorrhizae. Here the fungus grows on or with the plant roots.

Both organisms benefit, as the fungus allows the plants to absorb water and nutrients from the soil more efficiently.