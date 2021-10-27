Wicklow

Hallowe’en drive in movies to take place in Tinahely

Tinahely Show Grounds are the venue for the Hallowe'n Scarefest drive in cinema.

Eimear Dodd

Movie fans can enjoy a Hallowe’en film marathon this weekend while supporting a local case.

Hallowe’en Scare Fest’ drive in movies will take place  on Saturday, October 30 at the Tinahely Show grounds at Fair Green.  The event is also a fundraiser for Coolboy Rangers Football Club as part of their plans to develop their site in Tinahely. 

The afternoon will begin with ‘Casper’ at 2 p.m., a movie suitable for all ages. Family favourite ‘Hocus Pocus’ starts at 5 p.m. while main event showing at 8 p.m. will be 90s classic horror ‘Scream’. 

Organisers thanked the Tinahely Show committee for permission to use the grounds   

To book, visit driveinmovieswicklow.com

