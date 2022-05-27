Hall demolition sparks new era for Arklow Silver Band after 50 years at South Green

The Arklow Silver Band is entering a new era with the demolition of the hall they have lived in since 1972.

A new era will begin for the Arklow’s award-winning Silver Band on June 15 when their crumbling band hall on South Green is demolished to make way for a brand new venue to accommodate their expanding membership.

For 50 years the Arklow band has been using the hall for band practice and lessons, however it has become outdated and unfit for use. Through fundraising initiatives, and assistance from their sponsors, Arklow Shipping, the Silverband have raised enough money to cover the costs of rebuilding.

“We have been using that hall since 1972,” said Stephen Smith, Chairman and Conductor of the Arklow Silver Band. “It’s in fairly bad condition and has an asbestos roof too, so we want to get rid of all that damage.”

He added: “It was turning into a derelict building and would of taken too much money to get it reconditioned. It wasn’t fit to bring kids in. It needed to be modernised.”

While they await their new building, the band is rehearsing in St. Saviours Hall on Thursday evenings at 7.00 p.m. Once the hall has been demolished in June, the band wants to organise a public consultation for the future plans of the building.

“We have the plans done at the moment, so what we’ll do is have a public consultation of the plans and let the people have their say and views,” said Stephen. “And following the public consultation, we’ll put in for preliminary planning and get the feedback from the Wicklow County Council on any changes, and then we’ll put in for full planning.”

There had been rumours that the hall would be turned into a theatre, which Stephen clarified are not true, as he looked ahead to the future of the band and their modern venue.

“The band are moving into a new era,” he said. “We want somewhere people feel safe, and that it is modern, bright and new. This hall will allow us to grow our membership and our youth programs. Teaching children is a very slow process and it can take three to four years before they can progress into the senior band.

He added: “We did have an opportunity to put the band in an another location, but we felt that location (at South Green) was apart of our history. Our current location allows people to walk to practice and parents can access the centre easily.

“We’d really like to thank Arklow Shipping for their continued support, and stress that the band is always open to new membership, and learners, and we’d also like to extend our welcome to the the Arklow Ukrainian community too.”