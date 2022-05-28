Group co-operation to stop vandals targeting some schools in Bray essential, according to local TD

Co-operation between several groups is needed to stop vandals targeting several schools in the Bray area, according to Deputy John Brady.

Nine windows at Coláiste Ráithín were damaged by vandals in a recent incident, with over €6,000 worth of damage caused.

Sinn Féin Deputy John Brady said two other schools in the area have also been damaged in separate incidents.

“I am appalled at these mindless acts of vandalism. I have been in contact with local gardaí, and a local property company in order to prevent access to an adjacent waste ground, the direction from which vandals have approached every time that they have been throwing rocks at the windows.

“Coláiste Ráithín has already been forced to contend with damage totalling €12,000 so far since September. This is the result of repeated acts of outrageous and mindless vandalism.

“While the school had previously installed CCTV cameras, the vandals generally remain far enough back from the school to avoid being caught on camera.

“The people responsible for these acts are not just attacking school property, they are attacking the local community.”

Deputy Brady said schools are facing numerous pressures and “are certainly not in a position to pay out unnecessarily to clean up the mess of mindless vandals”.

He appealed to those responsible to stop and “to think of the impact of their actions on their community”.

Deputy Brady called for a policing plan for the area to be introduced.

“This will require a multi-faceted approach from the gardaí, the property company which owns the adjacent waste ground, and local schools in order to put an end to this anti-social and anti-community behaviour.”