Grieving community bids sorrowful farewell Wicklow LGFA giant John Bermingham after death

A massive crowd flocked to St Finian’s Church in Kilquiggan on Saturday morning to pay their respects to beloved referee and major figure in Coolkenno and Wicklow LGFA John Bermingham, who passed away last week.

Hailing from Killinure, Tullow the supremely popular referee, who volunteered and coached within the Coolkenno GAA club and the county, was the adored husband to wife Joan and a loving father to children Lorcan, Amey, Shauna, Rachel and Shane, who were all in attendance.

A great family man and brother to nine siblings – P.J. Nicolas, Joe, Luke, Jimmy and Kevin, sisters Liz, Cushy and Mary – is sadly missed by his loving mother Elizabeth and his mother-in-law Bridie.

John’s funeral mass at St Finian’s Church began with a touching ceremony where his daughter Shauna introduced a variety of trinkets and tokens that represented her father’s life, which were placed next to his coffin.

John’s brother Luke brought up a Gaelic football, to signify John’s great love for GAA, and the lasting impact he made on ladies GAA and in Coolkenno and Wicklow. John was a great footballer himself in his day, a nifty corner back who played many years for St Pats in Tullow.

His brother Kevin presented a Leinster rugby jersey next. John was a great fan of rugby, having played for Tullow in his youth, and loved to watching Leinster play on television. So dedicated was his support that he continued to speak about the scores and results with a great passion, right up until his final days. A Liverpool jersey, John’s favourite soccer team, was also presented.

John’s daughter Rachel brought up a whistle next, to represent their father’s love for refereeing. He refereed many matches across the county and the province, across all levels, from u10 all the way up to senior level. His greatest accolade was officiating the Leinster Ladies Senior Club Championship in 2021.

Brother Jimmy completed the ceremony by delivering a toy Fox. To many, John was know as ‘Foxy’. Although the debate over the nickname will rage on, the legends say that he was as cute as a fox when he was born. Another theory was that he used to chase chickens around in his youth!

Following the prayers of the faithful, where the Beaumont Hospital and Wicklow Hospice were thanked for their support during John’s illness, his daughter Amey delivered a stirring, heart-felt speech which brought the packed house down.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank you all for coming today,” she began. “To our amazing family, neighbours and friends, who have rallied behind us during this difficult time, we really appreciate it.

“Daddy was a great husband, father, son, mentor and friend. As a youngster, he was a great footballer, soccer player and rugby player. He was highly intelligent and he knew every road in Ireland like the back of his hand.

“He was funny and witty and, of course, he was very stubborn. Even in his final days, he still found a way to boss us all around.

“Above all else, dad loved to keep fit. I remember last winter, he asked me to go for alight jog down at Shillelagh pitch. I had gone for a run the day before, so I wasn’t in a state to be running, but I thought: ‘sure his run will be very slow’, so off we went.

“We got to the pitch and he set off like a greyhound. I thought: ‘there’s no way he can keep up this pace. One kilometre went and then another and he just kept getting faster and faster. We ended up doing 5k in 22 minutes, and he wasn't even tired.

“But, that was daddy. He loved to prove to us that he was the fittest of the lot of us. We contemplated doing Ireland's Fittest Family, but, without daddy now, we wouldn't have a hope.

“Anyone who knows daddy know he loved ladies Gaelic football and we were so lucky, or unlucky, to have him as out trainer over the years. It meant we got t spend so much time together. On the way to matches we would discuss the game plan. Then, on the way home, we’d argue about how that game plan didn't work

“We had so many highs with football, from winning multiple under age championships, playing Feile in Kildare and winning an intermediate Wicklow championship in 2016, all with Daddy on the sideline cheering us on.

“Daddy was also a great ref and his biggest highlight was refereeing the Leinster Ladies Senior Club Championship final in 2021. Just 12 weeks ago, Daddy refereed the senior Wicklow ladies final and he was highly commended, across the county and province, for his performance on the pitch,.

“Although we begrudgingly went across the county to umpire matches for him in the cold and the rain, we’d give anything to umpire another match for him. But we can’t, and that's life.

“Eight weeks ago daddy was out living life to the fullest, now we’re here. Life is full of twists and turns and we never truly know what's around the corner. In his last few days daddy told us, life is not easy. And you have to go with the flow and take the cards you’re given.

“He went on the holiday, whether that be to America or as far as New Zealand. He had the sweets, he drank the drink. He played the game of cards, he had the arguments and he made his mistakes. But, above all else, he lived life to the fullest.

“Daddy fought a hard fight, the last eight weeks were torture for him, and no person should have to face the things he went through. But, at the face of it all, he maintain his strength. In the depths of his illness he was humble and unassuming, and accepted his fate. The bravery he had has given us all the strength the we need to carry on.

“Daddy, you will be greatly missed. I know your presence will always be with us. Thank you for being such an incredible role model and ambassador for us all. Rest in Peace.”

John was buried in the adjoining cemetery, where his friends and family said their final goodbyes to the soundtrack of one of John's favourites: ‘Annie’s song’ by John Denver. May he Rest in Peace.