Greystones woman among 26 graduates from political programme for migrants

(l-r) Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien, Pratiksha Kamat and Brian Killoran, CEO of Immigrant Council of Ireland. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan.

Pratiksha Kamat from Greystones was among 26 migrants who graduated from a scheme aimed at increasing migrant representation in society.

The Wicklow graduate was presented with a certificate by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien at the event in Dublin.

Ms Kamat took part in the Migrant-Councillor Internship Scheme, a mentoring programme that pairs local councillors with migrants who want to learn more about Irish politics and get involved in their local communities.

15 graduates also completed the Migrant Leadership Academy, which aims to address the lack of migrant representation in Ireland’s social justice sector.

Minister of State O’Brien said, “I am honoured to have presented the 26 participants with their certificates. The work that the Immigrant Council does in promoting diversity and inclusion across all aspects of Irish life, especially politics, is important for an everchanging Irish society. It’s vital that those marginalised in society see themselves represented and have a voice in politics and the programmes being run by the Immigrant Council facilitate this.

“Having previously worked in the area of migrant rights, I am passionate about creating a society that is welcoming to all. More than ever, Ireland needs an organised movement of migrants, refugees and allies to build a truly diverse and inclusive society.

"I look forward to seeing the graduates on a political stage in the future. With more migrant involvement in politics and in their local communities, we will see diversity in representation, and a truer reflection of the society we live in today.”

Immigrant Council of Ireland Integration Manager Teresa Buczkowska, said: “Ireland is an increasingly diverse society, with one in eight of us coming from a migrant background. The reality, however, is that us migrants don’t see ourselves represented in many key sectors of Irish society, including the social justice sector.

"Migrants in Ireland should be included in conversations on issues affecting us, from housing, education and discrimination to immigration policy reform and more. Both the Migrant Leadership Academy and the Migrant Councillor Internship Scheme equip participants with the skills to begin to use their voice to enact change.

“Many migrants and refugees are doing great work in their local communities championing issues and effecting positive change, but their hard work is often overlooked.

“We want to celebrate what the participants in both schemes have achieved during their time on the programmes and we wish them every success in the next step on their journey.”