Greystones swimmers encouraged to nominate areas as new bathing waters

Swimmers in Greystones and across Wicklow are being encouraged to nominate beaches, lakes and rivers as possible outdoor bathing areas.

Wicklow County Council are now asking people who swim at beaches, lakes and rivers for their views about designated bathing waters and other potential areas which be identified as bathing waters.

Local authorities must identify official bathing areas in their area every year so that they can be monitored for safety, water quality and their level of use.

Bray South Promenade, Greystones South Beach, Silver Strand Beach, Brittas Bay North Beach and South Beach and Clogga Beach are officially designated as bathing waters.

The Council also monitors South of Bray Harbour, The Cove Greystones, Kilcoole Beach, The Murrough Wicklow, Wicklow Harbour Bathing Area, Wicklow Harbour Lifeboat/Sailing Club Area, Arklow South Beach and The Cove Arklow.

A Greystones councillor has asked local swimmers to engage in consultation process by Wicklow County Council and suggest the Cove as a possible new bathing site.

Cllr Jodie Neary said, “this is a great opportunity to have the popular Cove in Greystones identified as an official bathing site. The Cove has been growing in popularity for many years now but lacks official status.

"A survey I carried out two years ago received over 500 responses and identified The Cove as the most popular swimming spot in Greystones, with 72 per cent of respondents saying they regularly swim there.

“Due to a public campaign in 2020, supported by Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, the Cove is now regularly tested for water quality and monitored by the Council. However, there needs to be more in terms of safety, and getting designated status will help our case to get a lifeguard and other services in future which can make this area as safe as possible to swim in.

“I am regularly in touch with the Council on the status of the Cove and while water quality has been excellent for a number of seasons now, I believe it’s now time this much-loved beach received official status and a discussion on the provision of facilities facilitated. I would encourage everyone who swims to send in their nomination, and nominate The Cove as part of this process.

Submissions can be made at wicklow.ie/Living/ConsultationHub.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, June 9.