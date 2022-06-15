Greystones sends best wishes to Cllr Mags Crean after resignation from Wicklow County Council

Elected members of Greystones Municipal District offered their best wishes to Cllr Mags Crean, following the announcement of the independent councillor's resignation from Wicklow County Council.

Cllr Crean did not attend the May meeting of district, but her colleagues commended her hard work and service to the community during her time in office.

Cllr Lourda Scott, Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, said Cllr Crean had been an “excellent councillor" who was "diligent and hard working”.

“Her contributions were always valuable and thought-through. I personally wish her well and thank Cllr Crean for her hard work”.

District Manager Michael Nicholson thanked Cllr Crean on behalf of Wicklow County Council and congratulated her on her record of achievement during her three years as a councillor.

He also highlighted that Cllr Crean’s leading role in Greystones’ application for the prestigious LivCom Award.

Cllr Tom Fortune noted that Cllr Crean had been a member of the independent group and wished her well for the future.

"It's a shame she had to make the call she did. It's a big loss. Cllr Crean had a lot of potential and a lot to offer.

"She had a humane way about her and understood people’s struggles and needs.”

Cllr Gerry Walsh added his best wishes to Cllr Crean, praising her hard work and diligent preparation ahead of council meetings.

Cllr Derek Mitchell also associated himself with the best wishes to Cllr Crean, and thanked her for her work on the LivCom award.

Cllr Jodie Neary congratulated Cllr Neary and said she had made a “huge impact" on local politics.

Cllr Neary wished Cllr Crean and her family well for the future and thanked her for her support as a fellow female councillor.

Cllr Scott said Cllr Crean had been very supportive of other female councillors, adding that it is “dispiriting" to see the impact of the challenge of caring responsibilities.

First elected in 2019, Cllr Crean said in a statement she had taken the decision to resign due to a change in her personal, family and employment circumstances which means she is no longer able to continue to meet the demands of the role of county councillor.

Cllr Crean served as Leas-Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District in 2021.