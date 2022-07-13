Greystones People of the Year Awards open for nominations

Nominations are now open for the Greystones Municipal District - People of the Year Awards.

The District Councillors, wish to honour persons for their achievements and contribution to the community.

Councillor Stephen Stokes stated: “I encourage local people to submit entries. There are so many worthy contenders in Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle. This is a great chance for people to have their say.”

The nomination categories are Sports; Civic; Special; Cultural; Commercial and Young Entrepreneur.

The ‘Special Person of the Year’ award is included to recognise people who have overcome personal difficulties in their achievements.

Nominees must be residents of the district, except in the case of the Commercial Nominee who must have a business in the district.

A person nominated for an award must be proposed and seconded by two people, and all nominations must be returned to the Council Offices, Mill Road, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Email: greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie on or before Friday, August 19.

The Awards will be presented at a function to be held on Thursday, September 29 in Greystones Golf Club.

Anyone with questions can contact greystonesmd@wicklowcoco.ie.