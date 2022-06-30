Greystones not getting fair share in Council budget, local councillors claim

Greystones councillors are to seek a meeting with officials ahead of the next budget to press their view that the district is not getting its fair share of Wicklow County Council's budget.

The issue came up at the May meeting of Greystones Municipal District, where councillors reluctantly approved the 2022 Schedule of Municipal District Works.

Councillor Derek Mitchell expressed concern that the district is consistently not getting a “reasonable share of money and staff” considering the area's growth in recent years.

“I don't think we’re getting a fair share,” Cllr Mitchell said, adding that additional funding is required to provide services in the area.

He expressed hopes that a review of staffing across the five municipal districts would demonstrate that Greystones does not have sufficient resources to provide the required level of service.

Cllr Gerry Walsh said he shared Cllr Mitchell's concerns. He noted that population increases in the district mean that roads are more heavily used and will require more maintenance.

Cllr Walsh sought an update on the staffing review.

Cllr Tom Fortune said the discussion about the schedule of works was a “pointless conversation” which councillors "have every year” as the budget are set in advance and already approved.

Describing the council’s budgetary process as a "serious problem”, Cllr Fortune said “we are sitting looking at a report we have no control over”.

He called for the council's budgetary process to be reviewed.

Cllr Jodie Neary suggested further engagement is needed with council officials, as the role of councillors in the process is unclear .

Cllr Lourda Scott said councillors were being asked to “rubberstamp” the schedule of works and the same issue had been raised in previous years.

District Manager Michael Nicholson pointed out that elected members of Wicklow County Council have already adopted the budget.

As part of the budgetary process, directors of services had submitted requests for funding to provide services across the county.

Mr Nicholson said while it may appear that Greystones is not getting its fair share of funding on a mathematical level, it is because the district does not have the same amount of facilities as other districts. However, this does not meant that the district is doing badly, compared with other areas, Mr Nicholson said.

The staffing level review is under way and a draft report is expected over the summer. Mr Nicholson acknowledged that Greystones is short-staffed, but said this relates to historic reasons.

He expressed the view that the staffing report would confirm that Greystones district is short-staffed compared to other districts in the county, and then a decision would have to be taken to recruit extra staff or transfer them from other areas.

Cllr Mitchell said: “in my view this has been going on a long time. Greystones was a small place with a small budget, but now it is a big place with a small budget. The population is going up, but our percentage of expenditure is not.”

Cllr Walsh suggested the Council's budget uses the population figures from the 2016 Census, and the updated data may support the case for additional funding for the district.

Mr Nicholson said it may make a difference, re-iterating the view that while Greystones does not have the same facilities as other areas, this does not mean it is not getting a fair share.

Cllr Fortune suggested a meeting should be held with the local authority's finance department.

Mr Nicholosn said councillors could speak with directors of services in advance of the start of the next budgetary process.

Cllr Scott proposed the motion that the district's schedule of works should be approved, which was seconded by Cllr Walsh.

Cllr Fortune noted that some members of the district had voted against the Council’s Budget for 2022 to protest at Greystones share of funding and this should be reflected by the vote.