Greystones not getting fair share in Council budget, local councillors claim

Cllr Derek Mitchell.

Eimear Dodd

Greystones councillors are to seek a meeting with officials ahead of the next budget to press their view that the district is not getting its fair share of Wicklow County Council's budget.

The issue came up at the May meeting of Greystones Municipal District, where councillors reluctantly approved the 2022 Schedule of Municipal District Works.

