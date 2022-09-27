Greystones man Nick Reid tackles 3.9km Ironman Swim to send aid to Ukraine

Wicklow man Nick Reid has completed the gruelling Gaelforce 3.9km Ironman swim to raise funds for the people of war-torn Ukraine.

The swim took place in Killary fjord, Connemara. Nick Reid had never tackled the distance before and knew it would be a serious challenge to complete. He set up a gofundme online account to raise funds for Ukraine with an ambitious target of €5,000. To date Nick is delighted and humbled to see the total rise to in excess of €6,180.

Nick’s day job as a financial advisor hardly provided the physical condition his body needed for the marathon swim, but luckily the Greystones man loves the sea. At 52 Nick Reid said: “I’m not a spring chicken, but when you do something for a good cause, it drives you on."

Nick explained his reasoning behind taking up the challenge: “For some time, I have felt guilty that I have not done enough to help support the poor people of Ukraine, to recognise the suffering they constantly endure, day in and day out, against the evil Russian regime and Putin’s long drawn out ‘special military operation.’ Now is my time to do my bit. They are proud people and have every right to be a proud nation. I want to support them.”

Nick’s training regime was simply swimming in the sea, on his own, in the choppy waters, as often as he could. He had a small team of supporters with him on the day of the 3.9km swim. Regarding the swimming conditions, Nick Reid said: "On the day the water was nice and flat and thankfully I got a good rhythm going. I was in the water a lot longer than expected, I think it was for an hour and seven minutes, but the main thing is about Ukraine and supporting Collette (Talbot).”

Money raised by Nick will go towards supporting Colette Talbot’s efforts to help the Ukrainian people. Nick at every opportunity plays down the challenge poised by the epic swim and turns the spotlight to Collette Talbot and her fundraising activities. “Colette is one of our local unsung Greystones heroes, who devotes much of her time to people who need support, including the homeless in Dublin. She has already undertaken five trips to Ukraine, providing them with aid and vital medical supplies for many of the Ukrainian people stranded on the Ukrainian / Polish border. With all the monies raised with your support, this will go towards purchasing supplies in Poland (more cost-effective), whilst also purchasing specific items, which are then taken by van across Europe to Poland, such as medical supplies and other vital items.”

Nick explains that Colette and her team then give oversight to the distribution on the ground and liaise with her Polish contacts, who then take the supplies across the border into Ukraine.

Commenting on Nick’s epic fundraising swim, Colllette Talbot said: “Nick is terrific for raising funds for Ukraine. We will make sure every cent goes to the people who need it the most. I’ve built up a network of direct local contact on the ground, and between us we can target the areas and people where the funds donated can be best put to use.”