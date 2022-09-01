Wicklow

Greystones Kilcoole community gardeners show off crops at open day

Michael Sheridan

A community garden at the Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones recently opened its gates for an open day to showcase its growing success.

Barry Freeney from the Greystones Kilcoole Community Garden club says its eclectic membership is flourishing with 75 hobby gardeners trying their hand at growing their own fruit and vegetables.

The gardening club has been in existence for 14 years, while the last three has seen the project really take off. Barry says the management of Shoreline has been very helpful and with a new contractual agreement will see the club take delivery of some picnic tables and a new shed shortly.

The garden is accessible to passers by who are encouraged to come in and have a chat with the gardeners or simply enjoy a tranquil time, as many of Shoreline’s staff do. Often what is grown is donated to good causes like Wicklow Homeless (W.H.) Five Loaves in Bray.

Membership is €50 and open to over 18, the fee covering insurance and general gardening costs such as free top soil.

Sustainability is a priority and water is collected from a nearby stream with a water tank kindly filled by a local farmer for free.

