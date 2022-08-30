Greystones has lowest commercial vacancy rate in Wicklow, while Arklow has highest

Carrigaline, Co Cork was the only town with a lower commercial vacancy rate than Greystones (pictured).

A report has found that Arklow has the highest commercial vacancy rate in County Wicklow, while Greystones has the second lowest in the whole of Ireland.

The commercial vacancy rate for the Garden County stood at 12.1 per cent this June, representing a decrease of 0.2 per cent compared to June of last year, according to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.9 per cent in June 2022, a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent year-on-year.

The national commercial vacancy rate is the highest level recorded by GeoDirectory since it began reporting on the rates in 2013.

Arklow had the highest commercial vacancy rate of the towns analysed in Wicklow, standing at 14.8 per cent, while Greystones had the lowest at 7.7 per cent.

Greystones also had the second lowest vacancy rate in the whole country.

Nationally there were 181,683 occupied commercial address points in Q2, representing a decline of 1,225 on the corresponding figure in Q2 2021. Of these, 86.7 per cent were allocated a NACE code.

The number of NACE code-classified commercial units declined by 2,520 between Q2 2021 and Q2 2022 with most of this decline found in the retail and wholesale sector, with 800 fewer units. The broader sector of Services, which encompasses a range of economic activities, recorded a decline of 952 units.

The analysis also found that the Accommodation and Food Services sector accounted for 14.3 per cent of all commercial address points in Ireland in June 2022. In total, 22,597 commercial units were classified as operating in this sector.

Dara Keogh, Chief Executive of GeoDirectory said: “The latest report highlights a marginal but continued rise in commercial vacancy rates across Ireland.

“The past two and a half years have proved to be difficult for businesses to navigate, thanks to the impact of Covid restrictions followed by rising inflation and energy costs.”