Greystones girl Siena’s haircut for Rapunzel Foundation

Siena Murphy and her mum Marlena Murphy on their way to 'Susan Collins Home of Hair'.

Greystones girl Siena Murphy (6) has raised a sum of €2,500 and donated an incredible 16 inches of her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation.

‘We are very proud of her, as is everyone in the family,’ said Siena’s dad Gavin.

Since she was born, she has only had a couple of very small trims of the ends and never had a proper haircut.

After the hairdresser took 16 inches off the length of her hair on Wednesday, she still has hair to her shoulders.

‘She was able to brush her own hair for the first time,’ said Gavin, the job having been quite tricky before her haircut.

Gavin and fellow musician Robbie Doyle did some busking at the marina in Greystones on Tuesday evening, and raised around €200 towards the fund, with the help of Siena’s excellent dancing.

People in the area were delighted to hear some live music, and impressed by the kind young girl’s generous gesture.

Hairdresser Susan Collins got to work on Wednesday and gave Siena a fabulous makeover.

‘Siena is so happy with her new hairstyle and so happy with how much she has raised,’ said Gavin.

As her reward, she asked if they could go on a walk from Bray to Greystones on Wednesday evening. Siena’s mum Marlena dropped father and daughter out to Bray, they went to see the pigs at Killruddery House & Gardens, then made their way up to the cross on Bray Head and back to Greystones.

Her parents Gavin and Marlena said that from an early age, Siena has shown great empathy towards others in need and always wants to help. It was her own idea to donate her long hair to make a wig for someone who needs it, and to raise money to help fund a wig fitting and the cost of a wig for as many children as possible.

She will soon be starting first class Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, where everyone is delighted with her achievement.

With her trademark set of plaits now a thing of the past, she might not be quite as recognisable on the streets of her home town for a while.

The fundraising page will remain open for some days at gofundme.com/f/siena-cutting-her-hair-for-rapunzel-foundation.