Greystones excluded from 90 minute Dart trip fare

The decision to exclude Greystones from the new 90 minute fares for DART trips has been called “short-sighted” by one Wicklow TD

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore said she planned to raise the issue with the Transport Minister.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) recently published their latest determination for public transport fares within the Greater Dublin area.

This includes the new 90 minute fare, which will cover any journeys taken within 90 minutes of the first journey. The new fare can be used on Dublin city bus, Luas, Iarnród Éireann DART services and zones 1 to 4 on Short Hop Zone commuter services, or a combination of services.

However, the 90 minute fare for DART will not apply to Greystones, which is Zone 5 under the new fare structure. This means the cost of a single journey by DART from Greystones to the city centre will remain at €3.80 using a Leap card. A DART journey from Bray to the city centre will cost €2.80 using a Leap card. This is because Bray is within the boundary of the 90 minute fare zone.

In its fare determination, the NTA said it has sought to ensure fares relate to the distance travelled.

“Passengers travelling between stations on zone 5 and zone 6 fares are undertaking journeys of between 24 and 60+ kilometers.

“These trips are longer than most journeys on Dublin city bus or Luas, and therefore, the fares for these two zones will remain outside the 90 minute boundary. The Authority has determined that adult Leap single fares for zone 5 and zone 6 fare will remain at 2018 prices.”

The 90 minute zone fare will apply to bus services travelling to areas including Greystones and Kilcoole.

Social Democrats Deputy Jennifer Whitmore said: “it is extremely unfortunate that the 90 minute fare boundary for commuter rail and DART services only applies as far as Bray to the south of Dublin, encompassing Zone 1 - 4 journeys. Greystones and Kilcoole will remain as Zone 5/6 stations under the new fares structure.”

Deputy Whitmore pointed out that it can “take over an hour for someone to get to Dublin from Greystones leaving very little time to avail of the 90 minute free travel limit.”

Deputy Whitmore said the NTA’s decision meant that “people living in Greystones are effectively being discriminated against due to geography despite many people having to commute to Dublin, and Greystones Dart Station now the only stop not to be included.

“I have written to the NTA to express my huge disappointment in the exclusion of Greystones on the reduced Dart fares and the lack of consideration of the unique circumstances of these areas.

“We need to reduce car dependency on the area and traffic congestion by getting more people onto public transport, yet initiatives like the 90 minute fare does nothing to encourage people south of Bray to take up alternative methods of travel. I think this is very short sighted and I will be raising this with the Minister,” she said.