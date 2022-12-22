Greystones dog park set to open on Bank Holidays thanks to Cllr Stokes

Dog owners in Greystones can now access Wicklow County Council-owned Charlesland Dog Park on Bank Holidays thanks to Cllr Stephen Stokes securing a key to the gate.

The dog park is normally closed on Bank Holidays, including over Christmas, but Shoreline Leisure and Wicklow County Council have agreed to provide access with Cllr Stokes holding the keys.

It’s now expected that Charlesland Dog Park will be open on St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day from 10am to 4pm.

Cllr Stokes said: “It is a tremendous facility, and it seems a good opportunity to utilise it further. So I made representations, and offered to coordinate a volunteer team to open and close the dog park on bank holidays. I am delighted to announce that a key has been provided. Charlesland Dog Park will now be open for business on bank holidays."

He added: "I am delighted to be involved in this initiative. If even one dog gets an extra visit, I consider it a worthwhile effort. In these economically challenging times it is nice to be able to support free activities."

The Greystones councillor has been an advocate for dog facilities since 2012. He submitted the first motion to Greystones Town Council calling on Wicklow County Council to provide a dog park for Greystones and it was carried on March 27, 2012.

He noted: "Greystones Municipal District is definitely a dog loving area. I will continue to press for dog facilities in Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle."

The opening of Charlesland Dog Park on bank holidays will be on a trial basis, but it is hoped to become a permanent arrangement.

Cllr Stokes is urging dog owners to make full use of the facility, adding: "I would like to thank the Shoreline Leisure Greystones team, who open and close the dog park almost every day.

"They do a great job with all of the services that they provide in the community. I would like to recognise the hard work of Tawnia Kearns (District Administrator) and Michael Nicholson (Director of Services) in helping to secure access to Charlesland Dog Park on Bank Holidays. It is very much appreciated."