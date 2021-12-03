Greystones dentist scoops prize at Dentist of the Year awards

A Greystones dentist has scooped a top regional prize at a national ceremony.

Dr Lisa Lucey of Lucey Dental was selected as the Leinster winner at the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year Awards 2021, held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin.

The annual awards recognise dentists that have provided dental treatment and care over and above expectations as nominated by patients and the public.

Dr Lucey was nominated by a mother and carer of two girls with Cystic Fibrosis. She praised Dr Lucey for reaching out to the family – and other families of vulnerable patients – in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic to see how she might support them, whether through hygiene supplies or in the case of an emergency.

In her nomination, the mother said: “In the early days of the pandemic, we felt very isolated. We were terrified of the unknown and what it might mean if either of the girls caught it. We received a call late one evening from Dr Lucey asking how we were doing and if there was anything she could do it help, giving us her personal mobile in case of an emergency.

“She offered hygiene supplies from the surgery if we were short or in case there were any supply issues and said that she would be available on her personal mobile in case of an emergency. Lisa was working her way through her patient list to see who was vulnerable and to offer her help and support.

“She is a wonderful dentist, always fantastic with both adults and children but in making those private phone calls she went above and beyond in demonstrating the exceptional level of caring she has towards her patients. There is no one more deserving to win the Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year award and I am delighted to nominate her for it”.

Hosted by the Irish Dental Association and title sponsor Colgate, this year saw almost 1,000 nominations received from dental patients all over the country. Kerry dentist Dr Colm O’Loghlen was named overall ‘Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2021’ for the compassionate treatmen provided to a teenager who had lost his two front teeth in a fall off a wall.

The President of the Irish Dental Association Dr Clodagh McAllister said: “We congratulate all of our winners and nominees today and celebrate with them their achievements. Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the dental professional has continued to show a dedication, resilience, and determination in providing exceptional standards of care that has had, as proven by all this year’s winners and nominees, transformative effects on the patients being cared for.

“What makes the Caring Dentist of the Year awards so special is that it is patients telling their personal stories and, in doing so, shining a spotlight on the incredible commitment and care that dentists are providing to patients every day in communities across the country – often going over and above the call of duty,” she added.