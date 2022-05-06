Greystones councillors call for Cliff Walk diversion

Some elected members of Greystones Municipal District say they want to see a new diversion to the Cliff Walk, if the new route cannot open in time for summer.

The issue was discussed during the April meeting of the municipal district after Cllr Jodie Neary asked council officials if the Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk will re-open for the summer season.

The popular walk was closed in March 2021 for health and safety reasons after it was left unstable as the result of a number of landslides. Elected members were previously told by council officials that the closed section of the Cliff Walk on the Greystones side cannot re-open due to safety fears. Instead, a new route for the popular walk would have to be created along adjacent lands.

Cllr Derek Mitchell suggested that if the new route for the Cliff Walk is not open by a certain date, councillors should insist that it is diverted via the R761/Bray to Greystones Road.

Cllr Gerry Walsh said the district should look at the diversion as “a plan B” if the new route will not be ready for summer. He noted that the Cliff Walk had been discussed during a meeting of Wicklow Tourism.

During the discussion, Ruairi O’Hanlon, district engineer, confirmed that the local authority’s legal department are in talks with the solicitors of the relevant landowners. The district has asked about the possibility of a pre-works agreement which would allow work to be carried out in advance of any sale. Mr O’Hanlon said this had been put to the law department to discuss with the landowners’ solicitors to see if it is feasible.

District Manager Michael Nicholson said the council is "working as hard as we can to get it open for the summer season”.

An alternative Bray Head Looped Trail has been put in place by the Wicklow County Council while the Cliff Walk is partially closed. It is currently safe to walk the Greystones to Bray Cliff Walk along the route from Greystones as far as the barriers at the southern end.

Walkers can walk from Bray as far as the Windgates steps where they can then take the alternative route or return along the Cliff Walk to Bray.