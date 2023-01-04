Greystones Cathaoirleach looks at the year ahead

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District Council, Gerry Walsh is looking forward to the year ahead and the continuation of "the good work carried out to date at Municipal District level.”

Cllr Gerry Walsh in a message to constituents outlined many of the issues to be tackled in 2023 saying: “In the year ahead. I sincerely hope to see progress being made on the reopening of the Bray/Greystones Cliff Walk, an important amenity for the area ,in many ways.”

On the housing shortage Cllr Walsh said: “The delivery of new housing under the Affordable and Cost Rental Schemes when completed, will provide will provide much needed options ,for new homeowners and renters, alike."

Cllr Walsh sees positivity on the jobs front saying: “The progression of the acquisition of a new Enterprise Space at Charlesland by Wicklow County Council ,will provide workers with remote working options.

"Also, I welcome the news that works at the site for the new Greystones Media Campus are due to commence in early’ 23 , which when completed will provide much needed local employment opportunities in the general area, and will further compliment Wicklow’s already established film industry.”

Cllr Walsh is looking to plans to bring a hotel to the seaside town saying: “The Councils recent decision to go to the market with a site on Mill Road, Greystones, which will provide for the provision of a hotel is long overdue, with obvious benefits for the area.

"The soon to be completed Greystones Transport Study should highlight the need for an enhanced public transport offering, with an emphasis on an improved rail service. The N11/ M11 Bus Priority Scheme, which provides for Park N Ride facilities, is also due for further progression in the coming year."

Cllr Walsh is also the Chairperson of the Wicklow Joint Policing Committee and added: “I hope to see a much needed increase in Garda resources for the Greystones Sub District in the months ahead, as the new Garda Operational Model is rolled out in Wicklow.”

There has been much criticism of staffing levels in the district e.g. Greystones street clean machine had no driver for two years, Cllr Walsh said: “It is also vital that District Council outdoor staffing levels are increased to keep pace with new developments and the associated population increase.”

Finally with Greystones residents contributing the most submissions to Wicklow County Council’s Speed Limit Review Cllr Gerry Walsh said: “The ongoing County Speed Limit Review process, which is due to come before Council members in February, should result in a safer environment for all road users in our towns and villages ,and in the vicinity of our schools. Finally, I would like to wish all, a peaceful, healthy New Year.”