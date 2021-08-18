Greystones & District community noticeboard

Open mic poetry

An open mic poetry reading event for Greystones and the surrounding areas takes place on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The reading evenings will happen in-person when this becomes feasible.

Host Sarah Joy Thompson will lead poets and poetry lovers and give everyone the chance to read some work.

Admission is free and the link to access the call is us04web.zoom.us.

Meditation Monday

Aisling Leonard is leading meditation on Monday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Cove.

‘Together we Rise’ is a 30-minuted guided morning meditation to refocus, refresh and reset, allowing participants to greet the week with clarity, acceptance and intention.

Both in-person and Zoom tickets are available.

The event is limited to 15 people. Aisling is asking for €10 during these times. Once restrictions are lifted, the regular community price will be €5. If any meditation session is cancelled due to rain, she will refund the fees.

For a link to purchase tickets, email hello@aislingleonard.com.

Good Life market

The Good Life Artisan Farmers’ Market takes place at Fishers of Newtown on Fridays, and St Patrick’s National School in Greystones on Sundays.

The market is located in Newtown on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.

A weekly market now also takes place in Greystones from midday until 3.30 p.m.

Each event includes fresh fruit and veg, homemade produce, hot food and more.

A raffle also takes place at €5 for two strips, with food vouchers as prizes.

Meals on Wheels

Greystones Meals on Wheels operates its service two days a week.

The long-running service provides people with delicious and healthy meals delivered to their doors by friendly helpers.

Those who require the services can call 01 2877311. Volunteers are also invited to get in touch.

Food market

NeighbourFood Glenroe has opened at Glenroe Farm.

The weekly market is open for orders. Buyers can join at neighbourfood.ie/glenroe and order online before the market closes at midnight on Tuesdays.

Producers then prepare the orders and deliver them to the collection point at Glenroe Farm. Collection is between 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Thursdays.

The fresh produce is provided by local businesses.

Resource centre

Greystones Family Resource Centre (GFRC) Reaches Out would like to reach out to families who need that extra

support.

GFRC can link to the families themselves or put them in contact with organisations who help.

The centre also has a focus on domestic violence, and a new outreach clinic with Bray Women’s Refuge will be held once a month in Greystones FRC. Additionally, Bray Women’s Refuge offers supports to the Greystones community including safety planning and court accompaniment. Their 24-7 helpline is 01 2866163.

GFRC is located at 28 Burnaby Court and can be contacted on 01 2557528.

Community Call helpline

County Wicklow Community Call helpline’s operating hours have been extended.

The service is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and can be contacted on 1800 868 399, or by email on covidsupport@wicklowcoco.ie. Trained staff are available to coordinate assistance for people who are elderly or vulnerable.

Tributes for deceased

This newspaper offers tribute pieces to bereaved family members within the local community who have recently suffered the loss of a loved one.

The service is available free of charge, and will be completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests. Please contact the journalist whose details are listed above if this is something that interests you or is something you would like to do to honour the memory of your loved one who has recently passed away.

Older persons’ register

Greystones Community Policing Unit has an older persons’ register in operation.

Gardaí ask that if anyone knows of an older person living alone who might be vulnerable, they send details to greystones.community@garda.ie.

Country market

North Wicklow Country Market takes place each Saturday morning in the hall at Newcastle Community Centre.

The market is open from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Locally produced goods include fresh vegetables, eggs, bread, cakes, pies, jams, cordials and more.

Orders can still be place at 086 8034237 for those who do no wish to go inside. They will be brought out to cars. Masks and social distancing must be observed.

Cancer support

Greystones Cancer Support offices are closed but the organisation can be contacted at info@greystonescancersupport.com or 01 2871601 for further information on supports and online classes.

The group’s hypnotherapist, Eymer Nolan, is running online classes for members on the first Saturday of each month.

The singing group continues every Monday evening on Zoom.

The writing group meets every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

An online mindfulness class takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.; and online chair yoga takes place on Thursdays from 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

AlzPalz

Wicklow Dementia Support is making an urgent appeal for volunteers for Alzpals befriending service for people with

dementia.

With the current lockdown and the fact that they support a vulnerable community, the organisation is in great need of more volunteers.

The befriending service is for those in the early stages of dementia, who require friendship and stimulation. It also supports the carer by providing a break for them. Email info@wicklowdementiasupport.org.

Exercise booklet

Wicklow Local Sports Partnership has published an Older Adult Home Exercise Booklet.

They advise that adults of all ages should be physically active at a moderate intensity for at least 30 minutes each day. Those 30 minutes could be in three bouts of 10 minutes.

The partnership says that an exercise routine will help people remain independent and live longer, with a better quality of life.

The range of exercises in the booklet is inclusive, effective and sustainable opportunities to be active.

The publication provides a programme of four weeks.

The booklet is available online at wicklowlsp.ie or for a hard copy, call 0404 20100.

History podcasts

Two History Ireland magazine podcasts covering ‘Wicklow in the revolutionary decade’ are now available at historyireland.com.

The podcast on North Wicklow features John Dorney, Rosemary Raughter, James Scannell, and Brian White. The podcast on South Wicklow features Sheila Clarke, Brendan Flynn, Kevin Lee, Padraig Óg Ó Ruairc and Jim Rees.

These podcasts are supported by Wicklow County Council’s Archives Service and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2022

initiative.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters Greystones meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 8 p.m. Meetings are currently being held on Zoom.

Email greystonestoastmasters@gmail.com to sign up.

Garda history

The Garda Síochána Retired Members Association (GRMA) is inviting people to participate in its project ‘Capturing our History – An Oral History of An Garda Síochána 1922 - 2022’, one year out from the 100th anniversary of the gardaí.

They calling for photographs, records and memories and recollections of garda service from across that century.

Their appeal is to all retired members, serving members of the Garda Síochána, their families and the wider public for their participation in this event.

To include a story or item of memorabilia, contact Mick Lernihan of the Bray Branch, who is also general secretary of the GSRMA, on 086 8121860.

Cliff walk

The Cliff Walk remains partially closed. It is safe to walk from Bray as far as the Windgates steps but the Greystones side is extremely dangerous and closed in certain spots.