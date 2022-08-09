Greystones Aldi to close for revamp – with local Lidl also shut for works

With Lidl already closed for renovations, now Aldi in Greystones is set to shut its doors later this month for upgrade works.

The discount retailer confirmed that their premises on the Mill Road will close for five days for renovations from Saturday, August 13.

A spokesperson for Aldi confirmed that the supermarket will re-open on Thursday, August 18 at 9 a.m.

“The store will be receiving a full refurbishment in line with our award-winning Project Fresh design.

“In the meantime, our nearby Bray and Rathnew stores remain open for our customers. We thank all our customers for their patience while we make our improvements.”

Aldi completed an extensive makeover of another of its Wicklow stores in July. Aldi Blessington received a full refurbishment with the project close to €1 million.

Meanwhile, a revamp of fellow discount retailer Lidl in Greystones is progressing.

The €12 million project consists of a knock and rebuild of the existing store at Blacklion Centre.

It is anticipated that the new store could open its doors later this year.

A spokesperson for Lidl previously said that 100 jobs would be created during the construction phase of the project.

The Lidl spokesperson also indicated that new jobs could be created at the revamped store.