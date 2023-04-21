Greystones aims to be ‘a community of inclusion’ as Joshua gets his first barista job

Joshua Spurling, from Greystones, in his new job as a barista at the Kitchen 28 Cafe in Shoreline.

Joshua Spurling, who graduated from his Barista course at the Conrad, in Dublin, in January.

“Would you hire someone with Down syndrome? Maybe you think they can’t do the job. Or they are not capable.”

These, unfortunately, are answers you will often get if you ask that question, according to Andrew Holmes, who runs Andrew Holmes Catering and the popular restaurant, Kitchen 28, in Kilcoole.

But then he went and did just that – by hiring young Joshua Spurling (21), from Greystones, for his café in Shoreline.

As an employer, Andrew said he is “ashamed I have thought like this in the past” adding, “people have come a long, long way from the stigma that was heavily present years ago, but unfortunately there still is some of that stigma out there today”.

But Andrew’s stance changed when his son Freddie, who is now nearly two years old, was born with Down Syndrome.

“It’s educated me so much on Down Syndrome,” Andrew said. “Having met many individuals with Down Syndrome along our journey so far. In short, we’ve learned when you judge someone based on a diagnosis you miss out on their ability and this is what we want to change. Yes, people with Down Syndrome may need a bit of extra help doing a job but, with some help, support and encouragement, they are able.”

Outlining his plans – and essentially throwing down a challenge to other businesses in the region – Andrew said his aim is to hire more staff with Down Syndrome.

“We want to create a community of inclusion in our hometown of Greystones. The dream would be to have all hospitality outlets hiring at least one person for a few hours a week from the Down syndrome community, as a way to get them into the workforce. But for now, we take baby steps.”

Joshua (21) graduated from a barista course at the Conrad Hotel, in Dublin, in January and is now working at Andrew’s Shoreline café on Wednesday afternoons, to begin with.

“Our son is going to grow up in this town,” Andrew added, “and we are going to make it our mission to ensure he feels comfortable and welcomed in our community and has job opportunities if he so wishes.”

Andrew is not alone in his wish for inclusivity in the work place on the east coast. Further north in Dun Laoghaire, later this summer a new café will open at the Dun Laoghaire Baths as a partnership with Happy Out and the Together Academy, who provide training, work experience and employment opportunities for young adults with Down Syndrome.

The new café will employ Together Academy graduates, who have been trained in culinary skills at their training café in Wanderers Rugby Club in Ballsbridge, Dublin.