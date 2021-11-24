Greenane footpath funding motion passed

Councillors Pat Kennedy and Pat Fitzgerald (FF) proposed that Arklow Municipal Council look at continuing the footpath works in the village of Greenane.

Cllr Kennedy said that Greenane is a rural village which has had little investment other than funding for some street lights a few years ago. These works are essential for the safety of all pedestrians walking to the village shop and to the church.

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) seconded the motion though he said he had some reservations about it. He asked whether it could be funded under the CLÁR programme which is government funding for small-scale rural projects.

The District Engineer, Avril Hill, said she’d look into the possibility of doing this.

All councillors were in agreement with the motion.