Green light for solar panels at Shoreline Leisure Centres in Bray and Greystones

Wicklow County Council has given the go-ahead to the installation of solar panels on the roofs of Shoreline Leisure Centres in Bray and Greystones.

Moore Architecture submitted separate plans to the local authority’s planning section to place almost 300 solar panels on the roof at Shoreline Leisure Centre on the Mill Road in Greystones and 200 solar panels on the roof of Shoreline Leisure Centre on the Southern Cross Road in Bray.

The applications proposed that 148 solar panels would be installed on the southern roof of the Greystones facility and a further 146 panels would be erected on its northern roof.

The installation of 130 solar panels on the southern roof of the Bray leisure centre and an additional 70 solar panels on the northern roof of the building.

Granting permission, planners concluded that the solar panels would be unlikely to be visible from the road due to the height and angle of the roofs of both buildings.