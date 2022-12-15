Green light for Kilcoole skate and scooter park as €250,000 in funding granted

Wicklow’s skateboarders have received good news with an official announcement that Kilcoole will get a skate and scooter park following a funding allocation of €250,000.

Teenager Jake Mitchell can feel particularly satisfied with the news as the Kilcoole native has been the driving force behind the park.

The remarkable young man has researched and lobbied for the park for over two years and his drive has been critical to the project's approval.

Among those he lobbied to help create this amenity for local youngsters like himself, were Minister Simon Harris and Councillor Tom Fortune.

Cllr Fortune said: "A big thanks is due to Jake, whose idea this was and who worked relentlessly on the project. Jake has had a great 2022, he received a Garda Youth Award and a People of the Year award. Now also this fantastic project - he is a wonderful young person with a bright future."

Speaking about the allocation of funding, Minister Harris said: “I have been working for the past two years in order to secure this amenity for Kilcoole, working closely with Cllr Tom Fortune and the incredible local teenager, Jake Mitchell, who started the campaign for this facility.

"I strongly believe that communities should have access to a wide variety of local amenities and facilities, especially facilities geared towards young people."

He added: “I am always glad to welcome any investment into County Wicklow, but I must thank and congratulate Jake Mitchell for his work in getting this project over the line. He has made a real difference in his community, and it has been an honour to have the opportunity to work closely with him.”

Cllr Fortune went on to praise Minister Harris for his enthusiasm for the project and for all he does for Kilcoole saying: “I find him a great help to me. I am delighted that the project has been successful and have enjoyed working with Jake, Minister Harris and Deirdre Whitfield of Wicklow County Council to make it happen.”

Cllr Fortune thanked Deirdre Whitfield for submitting the project for approval in particular.

“She was a great help and put in the submission for the funding,” he said.

The new facility will be adjacent to the playground in Kilcoole.