Green light for arts hubs plan at Sunbeam’s Ballyraine Campus

Wicklow County Council has given the go-ahead to plans to convert the former garden centre at Sunbeam House Services’ Ballyraine Campus in Arklow to an arts and wellness hub.

Trident Building Consultancy lodged an application in May for a change of the use of an existing retail unit to assembly and recreation use at the Garden Centre in the Ballyraine Campus on the Vale Road. Permission was also sought for a coffee dock and gift shop and to install a playground. The proposals also included the removal of a condition imposed by the local authority as part of the original grant of permission for the garden centre in 2000, which required that the entire campus must be held in single ownership and not subdivided or sublet to private commercial tenants.

The planning section sought further information about the application in July, including the request to change a condition of the original grant of permission. This information was provided to the local authority in September. It states that the removal of the condition had been sought, as it is proposed to let this portion of the site to a separate business, however, this could be removed from the application. Confirmation was also given that the lands at the Ballyraine Campus would remain in the ownership of Sunbeam House Services.

Two submissions were received from local councillors. Councillor Miriam Murphy said she did not support the change of use as the garden centre had been well-supported by the community when it was open. She suggested that the centre could re-open and funding identified to carry out any upgrade works required. Cllr Peir Leonard made a submission supporting the application. She stated there is no collaborative arts space in town and the project would tie in with Sunbeam's ethos. Representations were also made by Cllr Pat Fitzgerald and Deputy Steven Matthews.

The planner’s report states that the change of use is acceptable as the building will be sub-let to a similar community-based education service. They note that the site will continue to be owned and managed by Sunbeam House Services.

Permission was granted for the change of use of the garden centre subject to four conditions. These include conditions relating to the ownership of the site and the installation of advertising signs.