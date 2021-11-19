Green Flag award for Glendalough Cemetery

GLENDALOUGH Cemetery has been awarded Green Flag status by An Taisce Environmental Education.

The 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced on Tuesday at Malahide Castle by Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien.

International accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland has increased again this year, to reach over 100 accredited public green spaces. Ireland was awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, comprised of 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, along with 19 volunteer run Green Community Sites.

Glendalough Cemetery is considered to be one of the most important graveyards in Ireland. It dates back to early Irish Christian monasticism in the seventh century when the monastery in Glendalough was formed by St Kevin.

The graveyard was placed at the very heart of the monastic enclosure, similar to other Irish monastic settlements of the time. That area can be easily identified today where St. Kevin’s Cross, the Termon Cross and The Priest’s House still stand.

Welcoming the award, Cllr Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach, Wicklow County Council, said: “Glendalough Graveyard is the first graveyard in the Republic of Ireland to be awarded this coveted award of the Green Flag. The Green Flag Awards are assessed against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, and community involvement”.

Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, said: “The Green Flag is only awarded for sites that exceed tough environmental standards in green space management and is a mark of a quality park or green space which is recognised throughout the world. At this time, particularly, highlighting the importance of such places as parks and gardens for quality of life within our communities cannot be overemphasised.”