Great support for Greystones First Responders quiz night

(l-r) Aoife and Niamh Lennon, Laura O'Toole, Carolann McDonald and Zoe Kennedy at the recent table quiz for the Greystones Community First Responders. Photo: John McGowan. Expand
(l-r) Shauna Pearse, Sharon Chippendale and Margaret Duggan. Photo: John McGowan. Expand
(l-r) Frances Warwick, Rita Kelly, Betty Robinson, Roisin Flynn and Margaret Shelly. Photo: John McGowan. Expand



Eimear Dodd

The community of Greystones came out in force for a fundraising quiz for a local cause.

Greystones Community First Responders (CFR) recently held their annual quiz night. It was their first fundraiser since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the night was a great success.

Participants enjoyed a wonderful night of entertainment which included a fantastic raffle. They also supported the lifesaving work of the first responders in the community.

All CFR responders are volunteers and along with attending callouts in Greystones, the group has installed ten public access defibrillators around the town. These defibrillators are available to everyone 24/7 in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Greystones CFR are a volunteer-led organisation and are totally reliant on fundraising events like the annual quiz to cover the cost of their equipment, training and the maintenance of the ten public access defibrillators. Last year alone, the group spent over €3,000 to buy replacement pads and batteries for these defibrillators.

Greystones CFR thanked all those who donated wonderful raffle prizes and supported the quiz night in any way. They expressed a special thank you to   John McGowan and Paul Byrne for their ongoing support of the quiz night and the work of Greystones CFR.

