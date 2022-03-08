Great local response to Blessington Tourist Office Ukraine appeal

The first consignment of donations from Blessington at the depot in Dublin.

A poignant letter handed into Blessington Torust Office by a local child showing their support for the people of Ukraine.

STAFF at Blessington Tourist Office offer a sincere thanks to everyone who supported their collection of vital humanitarian aid to deal with the growing refugee crisis in war-torn Ukraine.

They launched their appeal last Sunday week on Facebook, and the office was already jammed with essential items within an hour of opening the following Monday morning.

The essential items they were seeking included thermal blankets, sleeping bags and sleeping mats, care products, hygiene products, bed sheets and pillows, disposable plates and cutlery, children’s car seats, bay formula and food, toys, sterile dressings, first aid bands, nappies, batteries and battery operated flashlights.

David Halpin of Blessington Tourist Office said: “The response we received was amazing and people were dropping off loads of different goods, items and supplies. We were worried we mightn’t have enough drivers but we got everything up to the depot in Dublin.

“A number of local van drivers provided their services for free and dropped some of the loads off at the depot. We also had people pulling up outside the office and filling their cars up before heading to the Dublin depot. It was like a conveyor belt with people arriving and taking the boxes out. A lot of the items were packaged into categories to make it easier for the staff work in at the depot. We can’t thank people enough for all their support.”

Blessington Tourist Office has now finished its collection but essential items and medical supplies can still be delivered directly to the Isuzu Ireland depot at D12 VO65.

The Irish Red Cross are also seeking spare rooms and vacant properties so that Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland can be integrated into local communities.