Grant to improve Sidmonton Park area welcomed

A grant of €40,000 to improve the area surrounding Sidmonton Park in Bray has been welcomed by a local councillor.

Councillor Erika Doyle said she has raised the issues several times with council engineers.

The grant is part of Wicklow County Council’s allocation under the Active Travel Scheme. It is expected that the grant will be used to improve the footpaths and bends near the park to make it safer for pedestrians.

Cllr Doyle said, "This active travel funding for Bray is hugely welcome. Almost weekly, people ask me about the area around Sidmonton Park and how it can be made safer. With footpaths in the vicinity narrow and in disrepair, and no footpaths at all parkside, as well as the blind bend coming from Novara Avenue, the park can be difficult to access for families and children. It is the hub of our community in this area and heavily used all throughout the year. I'm delighted the council has listened to my requests to address the issues and that funding has been agreed by Minister Eamon Ryan's department.”

"A huge part of my commitment to the community as a public representative centres around the livability of our streets and neighborhoods. People, particularly young people, should be able to choose walking or cycling as a means of getting around within their neighborhood, and should be able to do so safely. With huge funding for active travel available from central government, our local authorities are well placed to address zones that are in high use and require safety improvements, such as the area around Sidmonton Park,” she said.

A grant of €100,000 has also been allocated to carry out works to improve the Vevay Road/Sidmonton Road junction. 58 walking and cycling projects across Wicklow received funding from the National Transport Authority.