Goods can be bought and sold on Cryptodeal.ie

Bray man Killian Jackson has created ‘CryptoDeal’, a community based online marketplace that allows users to transact in both cash and cryptocurrencies.

They can buy anything from a car to a guitar, and pay for it in Bitcoin, Dollars, Euros, Ethereum, Tether and more traditional and new currencies.

On the website there is also a place for listings, where people can post one off ads or where car dealerships can advertise their range of vehicles. ‘We also cater for people who want to set up their own online store,’ said Killian.

This is an entirely new departure for Killian, whose degree is in furniture design and has worked in the building trade his entire adult life.

‘When Covid hit I was out of work and had more time to think about this,’ he said. ‘I’ve been interested in cryptocurrency for about five years.’

Without getting into the technicalities, one of the aspects which attracted him was that it’s a de-centralised system, with limited supplies of a particular currency available.

He was telling his friends, who were interested in the subject. ‘A currency could be doing well on the screen, but they were wondering how you could buy anything with them,’ said Killian.

‘I’m a big fan of Done Deal and Adverts and would have used them a lot. I thought I’d do a search and find a site accepting these currencies. I couldn’t find it.’

He had found a gap in the market, the entrepreneur’s dream.

‘People were making money but had nowhere to spend it. They’d have to swap it into Euros or Dollars, and get charged for that.’

He wants to normalise using cryptocurrencies as everyday money.

Killian has generally been self employed throughout his career, but as a contractor working for other companies.

Setting up this business was new territory and there was a huge learning curve.

‘I had the idea but no background in computers or software,’ he said. Andrew Wade of A63 digital stepped in to work with Killian and his business partner, accountant Nathan Riordan.

‘I didn’t know the mechanics of building a site and how it would work,’ said Killian. ‘We built it out and then sent it out to friends and family, who identified changes we could make. There was a long period of development and tweaking to get it as it is now. Andy made it happen.’

Another challenge was ringing companies to get them to deal on the site.

A sales person with a passion for cryptocurrency came on board to get talking to some dealers to get them involved. ‘He did it as a huge favour,’ said Killian. ‘He really wanted to see this get off the ground and may stay involved.’

Time is at a premium for Killian, who is dad to two small children. He and their mum have their hands full and are trying to fit everything in.

Business calls are often done after bedtime, when both Killian and Nathan’s children are asleep, and they can plan for their future.

Go to cryptodeal.ie or email contact@cryptodeal.ie for more information.