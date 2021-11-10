Golden Circle group enjoy Kilarney trip

The Golden Circle social group on their recent trip to Killarney.

THE Golden Circle social group enjoyed their first outing in a long time when they went to Killarney in early October.

The trip had to be postponed in 2020.

On Sunday, October 3, the group of 55 people departed from Arklow for a four-night holiday to Killarney, with six more joining them in Killarney.

The group stayed at Scott’s hotel in the centre of the town.

On both the trip to Killarney and home again, the group stopped in Toomevara where they enjoyed delicious food at the Toomevara Inn.

The group enjoyed a fantastic holiday, including day tours of the Ring of Kerry, Dingle, Slea Head drive and a visit to Blennerville Windmill.

The group would like to thank Martin Lynch Travel for arranging the coach for the five days and give a special thanks to SSE Renewables for their kind sponsorship of the coach.

In these Covid times when the social life of everyone has been adversely affected, it was great to be able to participate in a holiday while still abiding by the rules in place at the times.

All of the group arrived home safe and sound on Thursday evening, October 7.