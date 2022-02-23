Go-ahead for new coffee shop in Boghall Shopping Centre

Wicklow County Council has given the green light to plans for a new coffee shop at the Boghall Shopping Centre in Bray.

Alphaplan Design, on behalf of John Boles, sought permission from the local authority for a change of use of Unit 2 at the Boghall Road shopping centre from a butchers to a coffee shop. The proposal also included plans for new signage and other associated site works. While the planners noted the loss of the butchers, it was felt that its replacement with a coffee shop would maintain a good mix of services at the shopping centre. Planners also stated that all seating would be indoors as there is no space for seating outside the premises on the footpath. Permission for the change of use to a coffee shop was granted subject to two conditions.

Meanwhile, a separate application to change the use of another unit, a former laudrette, at the Boghall Shopping Centre into a take away has been withdrawn.

Asian Aroma Limited had applied to Wicklow County Council for a change of use of Unit 1 to a take-away and the retention of an existing extract duct. This application was withdrawn in early February.