Glenheron walkway part of original plans for Greystones development

Route of new walkway between Glenheron and Charlesland.

A walkway under construction between the Glenheron estates is part of the original design for the development, local councillors have been told.

Councillor Derek Mitchell (FG) said residents of Glenheron had expressed concerns about the width of the pathway, however, they want to see the area opened up.

He also called for Cairn Homes, the developer of Glenheron, to be invited to provide an update to the district about their projects in the area.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) said the walkway at Glenheron is welcome, but residents had concerns about the removal of a wall and the size and scale of the walkway.

Cllr Lourda Scott (Gr) said she is supportive of opening up pedestrian and cyclist links between the two estates. She suggested that there was a “communication vacuum” about the proposed design of the walkway.

Cllr Scott said it would be important that the footpath is extended on the Charlesland side for the safety of pedestrians.

She asked for the district to meet with the Glenheron estate management company.

District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon said the walkway is an issue between Cairn Homes and their customers, and the management company would need to communicate with the developer.

The design of the walkway had been agreed by the developer and the local authority as part of the grant of planning permission for the development.

He said the wall had served a purpose during construction of the estates, and there is no longer a rationale to have it in place.

Mr O’Hanlon confirmed that Cairn Homes are willing to carry out footpath works on the Charlesland side of the wall , but they require permission from the Charlesland management company to do this.

He also agreed to request an update from Cairn Homes about their projects in the district.