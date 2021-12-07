Glendalough closed as Storm Barra batters Wicklow

Glendalough is among the tourist attractions in Wicklow to close due to Storm Barra.

Met Ireland issued a Status Orange wind alert for the Garden County, which is valid until 1 p.m. today, as the storm hits the country. Status Yellow rain and wind warnings are also in place for Wicklow until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8. A Status Orange Marine alert is also in effect off the coast of the county.

The Office of Public Works confirmed that the Glendalough site would be fully closed on Tuesday due to Storm Barra. Several other visitor attractions also confirmed that they would not open to the public. Powerscourt Estate in Enniskerry posted on social media to advise visitors that the gardens, waterfall, riverwalk, and golf club would all remain shut due to the Status Orange weather alert. They also advised that pedestrians are not permitted on the avenue of the estate. Belmont Demesne said it would not open on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Government advised creches and childcare services in counties where Met Eireann had issued a Status Orange or Status Red alert to remain closed. On Monday night, the Department of Education recommended schools in these counties should not open due to the risk of Storm Barra.

The Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team (DWMRT) appealed to the public to avoid the upland areas during the bad weather.

“As Storm Barra approaches, DWMRT would like to advise the public to avoid upland areas over the coming days. Remember that winds will be stronger still in the mountains. In these conditions, there is significant risk of being blown over and injured. Wind chill results in more rapid cooling of the body and increases the risk of hypothermia. There are also risks from falling trees in forested areas. Stay at home - the mountains will still be there after the storm.”

Wicklow County Council said the Bray, Avoca and Rampere Recycling Centres would be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 7 due to high winds. The recycling centres in Arklow and Wicklow are open, but the local authority said they could close at short notice if conditions deteriorate.

There have also been reports of power cuts across the county, affecting Donard, Grangecon, Stratford-on-Slaney and Baltinglass.

ESB Networks said around 1,393 customers in the Shillelagh area are without electricity, with the estimated power restore time at 2.45 p.m. in the afternoon.

A further 1,146 customers are without electricity in Arklow with another 1,322 homes and businesses affected by power cuts in Rathnew. ESB Networks said it hoped to have power restored in these areas by the afternoon.

There have also been reports of several roads blocked in the county. Gardai said a road in Roundwood is blocked just after biking.ie, from Annacarter crossroads towards Enniskerry.

The R750/Sea road in Arklow is understood to be blocked in two separate locations by fallen trees with reports that power cables have also fallen. It’s understood that power cables have also fallen on the R747 from Aughrim to Woodenbridge. Flooding was reported on a section of the 21 bends road to Enniskerry, but it’s understood the road is now passable.

The Irish Coast Guard has advised walkers to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront and cliff walkways due to the risk of sudden gusts.