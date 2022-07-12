Glenart students take part in SSE Renewables mentoring programme

Pictured at the conclusion of the Glenart College and SSE Renewables student mentoring programme facilitated by Business in the Community Ireland are: Niall Walsh, Glenart College, Alison Norman, Business in the Community, Deborah Coleman, SSE Renewables, Damien Cloney, Glenart College and the participating students. Photo: Mick Kelly

Arklow’s Glenart College have recently completed a one-to-one student mentoring programme in collaboration with SSE Renewables to prepare their students for the world after school. The programme was facilitated by Business in Community Ireland and lasted throughout the school year.

Ten students were identified to undertake the programme with ten mentors, who are currently working on the Arklow Bank Wind Park project for SSE Renewables. The mentors met with their students each month virtually to help them to set personal goals, overcome challenges, work on CV writing, and on interview skills.

The programme was met with positive reviews from both SSE Renewables and Glenart College, whose students benefitted from the mentoring given to them by local workers

“The feedback from our students has been extremely positive,” said Glenart College’s Niall Walsh. “It was particularly beneficial for our students to participate in this student mentoring programme in a year when much of their time was spent learning remotely. It has boosted their confidence and challenged them to think creatively about their future education and career options.”

SSE Renewables External Affairs Manager Deborah Coleman added: “SSE Renewables’ Arklow Bank Phase 2 project team members were delighted to participate in this programme and to be able to build a strong relationship with Glenart College, which will continue into the future. It was a pleasure to mentor these bright and ambitious students and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.”