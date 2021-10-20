Glen to Glen raises amazing €17,000 for Wicklow Hospice

The Glen to Glen walk raised a fantastic 17,000 to support the work of the Wicklow Hospice.

Walkers enjoyed a 12.5km hike between Glendalough and Glendassen on the day, while raising much-needed funds to support this local cause. Wicklow Hospice welcomed its first patients in December 2020 and provides specialist care to patients and their families.

The donation was recently presented to Sinead Tarmey and Fabian Doyle of Wicklow Hospice at Arklow Credit Union

A spokesperson for Wicklow Hospice thanked everyone who sponsored, fundraised, volunteered or helped in any way with the Glen to Glen challenge.

“A special thanks to John Tyrrell, Linda Strahan, Allison Ryder, Ursula Doyle, Maud Cloke, Edward Wolohan, Darren Smith, Ken Tancred, Stephen Cloke and Conan Doyle, facilitating the walk logistics and all other organizations, volunteers, participants and sponsors who joined together in creating a positive feel good factor all making the Glen to Glen such a resounding success. This fifth year for this event with so many people coming together and supporting a wonderful cause by helping to continue to deliver love, kindness and support to patients and families. Please accept a sincere thank you from our hearts, people working together always form an amazing positive power, creating change and building a better community,” they added.