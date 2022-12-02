Wicklow

Giant baubles that escaped last Christmas missing from Bray Main Street

Loose Christmas bauble in Bray in 2021.

Bannon Jeweller in Bray with their giant Christmas bauble display installed in 2021.

A screenshot of the giant bauble rolling down Main Street in Bray.

Michael Sheridan

Bray was the talk of social media around this time last year when giant Christmas baubles rolled down Main Street.

The bouncing silver balls were part of the wonderful Christmas display at Bannon Jewellers on Main Street, but had been liberated from their mountings by particularly stormy weather caused by Storm Barra on December 7, 2021.

No one was injured as the metallic silver balls were merely inflatables, but many onlookers didn’t know that at the time, and some feared they were in an Indiana Jones movie.

Last weekend, the Christmas lights went on again at Bannon’s, but there were no big balls to be seen, sparking speculation that they had been consigned to history.

However, a spokesperson for Bannon’s said that the baubles would be back.

She added: "We did lose a couple last year, but the remaining baubles are inflated, stored upstairs and ready to be put up again on the building when we can find an elf to help put them up.”

