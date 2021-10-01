Wicklow

Gerry hangs up his hammer after 34 years of being a cobbler in Bray

Gerry O'Reilly with his wife Grainne.

Mary Fogarty

COBBLER Gerry O’Reilly was feeling a little nostalgic this week as he cleared out his workshop after 34 years of business in Bray.

He first stepped into the little shop on Castle Street in 1987, just after Hurricane Charley ravaged little Bray.

“The first thing I had to do was clear away about a foot of mud,” said Gerry, who lives in Elgin Heights with his wife Grainne Burke.

