Gerry hangs up his hammer after 34 years of being a cobbler in Bray

COBBLER Gerry O’Reilly was feeling a little nostalgic this week as he cleared out his workshop after 34 years of business in Bray.

He first stepped into the little shop on Castle Street in 1987, just after Hurricane Charley ravaged little Bray.

“The first thing I had to do was clear away about a foot of mud,” said Gerry, who lives in Elgin Heights with his wife Grainne Burke.

The premises was essentially a garage, he said, which was being used by another business as storage. “I’d been disappointed about a premises the same day in Mount Street in Dublin. I was driving by and happened to see the place, and thought I’d chance it and see.”

At the time, Gerry had a small place in Newtown, but business was a bit quiet so he needed to set up somewhere a little busier.

He has lived in Elgin Heights since 1991, having come to Bray “for a woman”, the woman in question being, of course, Grainne.

Gerry is from Stoneybatter in Dublin originally, and has lived quite a different life to that of the city over the past three decades and more. He said that Bray is a “wonderful place to live”.

“The people of Bray have been very nice to me and made me feel very welcome when I set up my little shop,” he said.

“I got business straight away. It did take a couple of years to crank up to a decent week’s wages. It took patience and time, as with any small business.”

A couple of years in, Gerry got tired of people asking did he cut keys.

“I got some key cutting equipment and set myself up. That’s been a saviour. About half the business has been key cutting and doing a bit of lock-smithing.”

Demand for his craft has decreased over the years. “When I opened in ‘87 there were already five cobblers in Bray,” he said. “Now there’s just one left, Pat Vance. It is a business that has diminished.”

He started working in 1958 in a small shop in Rathmines. Already, people were starting to talk about the need for shoe repairs decreasing, as it became more affordable to buy pairs of shoes in the shops.

He agrees, though, that with disposable and mass-produced clothing and shoes becoming less acceptable in terms of the environment, demand may return.

“Finding people to get into the business could be difficult,” said Gerry. “It takes a while to learn how to do it at a proper level.”

He has been very lucky, he said, that customers have come from all over south County Dublin and north Wicklow.

As well as seeking TLC for shoes and boots, Gerry has been called upon to repair handbags, school bags and other items. He would turn his hand to anything, and wasn’t afraid to try something new.

Last Saturday, he closed the shop in the afternoon for the last time.

His wife, friends and relatives turned up to wish him good luck on his retirement and they made it a joyful occasion.

For the previous week and all through Saturday, a steady stream of well-wishers popped in for a chat and to congratulate Gerry as he moves forward to a new and exciting stage of life. American songwriter Rob Kelly even penned a tune to mark the occasion.

Gerry was humble in the face of it all. “It is gratifying to know that people have found me acceptable!”

It will be a big change, but Gerry is unlikely to put his feet up in the coming months and years.

There is always plenty to do around the house of course, and more importantly he and Grainne hope to spread their wings.

“We do a fair bit of travel and intend to pick it up again,” said Gerry. Their main objective is to go to Melbourne as soon as possible to see Grainne’s son Darach and his family. “We do miss them terribly,” said Gerry. Facetime has been wonderful, but no replacement for the real thing.

Also in the family are his two daughters, four grandchildren and even two great-grandchildren - Evie Rose and Remie Faye. Sadly, Gerry’s son Shane died in 2003 following a hang-gliding accident. He is never far from their thoughts and would have played a big part in the celebrations of the past week.

The extraordinary circumstances of the past 18 months played a part in Gerry’s decision to finally hang up his hammer.

“I have been working since 1958, and I’m now 77,” he said.

“Being closed from last Christmas Eve to the end of June because of Covid lockdown showed me that maybe there’s more to life than working every day, as much as I love it.

“We’re very lucky that we enjoy good health. We can travel and go to different places.”

After Australia, Japan is earmarked, and they won’t run out of destinations after that.

Gerry and Grainne also like to work in their garden, and are involved with the local residents’ association.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Bray,” said Gerry.

“For the last 34 years I’ve earned a good living, been welcomed from all quarters, and found the people very warm and very good.”