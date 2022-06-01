Gemma Hayes to perform at the Whale

Singer-songwriter Gemma Hayes will perform at the Whale Theatre in Greystones in June.

SINGER-SONGWRITER Gemma Hayes will perform at the Whale Theatre on Saturday, June 25.

The much-loved performer released her debut album, ‘Night On My Side’, in 2002, for which she won Best Female Artist at the Hot Press Awards and a Mercury Prize nomination.

Since then, Gemma has released four critically acclaimed studio albums and a limited-edition live album.

Gemma’s work is constantly in demand for film and TV placements – her version of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’, recorded for the American TV series ‘Pretty Little Liars’, is now close to 18 million streams on Spotify alone.

Gemma is currently working on a new album which she herself describes as deconstructed folk-pop.

She is due to release a song called ‘A Reminder Of Another’ from her new album due out in the coming months.

Gemma Hayes will be supported at her show in the Whale Theatre by Naimee Coleman.

Several of Ireland’s best-known singers will perform at the Greystones venue in the coming months, including Luka Bloom, Cathy Davey and Mundy.