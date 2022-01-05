Gardai to investigate cause of fire which engulfed parked van in Ashford

Wicklow Fire Services tackling a fire which took hold of a parked van in Woodview, Ashford.

GARDAI are investigating an incident in Woodview, Ashford, which resulted in a transit van catching fire.

A Wicklow Fire Services unit attended the blaze at 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28. The van was parked at the end of a cul-de-sac and the flames weren’t any danger to any nearby properties.

The fire services crew managed to quickly douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading, but not before the van had suffered extensive fire damage.

Wicklow Gardai are investigating how exactly the blaze was started. Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Woodview during the early hours of Tuesday, December 28, should contact Wicklow Garda Station on (0404) 67107.